Minsk demands accountability for bus attack perpetrators — envoy to CIS

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. In its note of protest to the Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine regarding the attack by a Ukrainian drone on a bus carrying Belarusian children in the Bryansk Region, Minsk demanded that all those responsible be held accountable as strictly and quickly as possible, Permanent Plenipotentiary Representative of Belarus to the statutory and other bodies of the CIS, Igor Nazaruk, has said.

"We invited the Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in the Republic of Belarus to the Foreign Ministry yesterday on this matter and delivered a note of protest regarding this terrorist attack on a civilian bus with children. We demanded a thorough investigation into this situation and that all those responsible be held accountable as quickly and as strictly as possible," he told journalists.