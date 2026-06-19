Push to annul results of Armenian parliamentary elections gains traction

YEREVAN, June 19. /TASS/. Five political forces in Armenia have petitioned the Constitutional Court to annul the results of the parliamentary elections held earlier this month, with the latest application submitted by the New Force party of former Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan.

"We have just submitted our application requesting that the Constitutional Court declare the election results invalid, as we have serious worries and doubts regarding the legitimacy of the authorities formed following these elections. This concerns a number of episodes, including the widespread use of administrative resources by the authorities," Hakob Karapetyan, a representative of the political force, told journalists after filing the petition. Local TV channels broadcast the statement.

Earlier on Friday, petitions challenging the results of the June 7 parliamentary elections were submitted to the Constitutional Court by opposition blocs Strong Armenia led by Samvel Karapetyan and Armenia (Hayastan) led by former President Robert Kocharyan, as well as the Prosperous Armenia party of businessman Gagik Tsarukyan and the Wings of Unity party of former ombudsman Arman Tatoyan.

Under electoral law, Armenia’s Constitutional Court is required to issue a ruling on petitions challenging parliamentary election results within 15 days. Central Election Commission Chair Vahagn Hovakimyan previously said that if the appeal is rejected, the commission will begin distributing parliamentary mandates in line with the results. He added that the process would take about a week, after which the new parliament would hold its first session on August 2.