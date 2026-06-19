Trump says has to keep Netanyahu 'a little bit sane'

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump says he’s on good terms with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but has to take measures "to keep him a little bit sane."

Commenting on his relations with the Israeli prime minister in an interview with Axios, he said that their relationship is "good, but we have to keep him a little bit sane."

He previously used strong language with respect to Netanyahu, both in private conversations with him and in interviews. He said he did that because he was concerned that an escalation of Israel’s military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon could derail the deal between the United States and Iran.