Damascus airport resumes operation after six months of inaction due to coronavirus

TASS, October 1. The international airport of the Syrian capital is resuming its operation Thursday which came to an abrupt halt six months ago as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the planet, SANA news agency reported. According to the agency, the airport will initially serve three flights to Egypt weekly, two to Lebanon and one to Sudan.

According to Transport Minister Zourhir Khazim, the decision was made on September 15 by the Syrian government. He added that all sanitary and precautionary measures are observed inside the airport building.