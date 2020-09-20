Police begin mass detentions of protesters in Minsk’s central avenue

MINSK, September 20. /TASS/. Police have begun mass detentions in Minsk’s central Independence Avenue where participants in Sunday’s Solidarity March had to stop before police cordons blocking their way, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

According to the TASS correspondent, at least 30 people were snatched from the crowd and taken to prison vans.

Detentions began when the demonstrators began to move backwards after standing for some time in front of police cordons backed by water cannons and police vehicles.

This is not the first time when police are using such tactics: they let demonstrators move freely about the city during the day and begin to detain people when the demonstrators begin to go away and cannot offer resistance.

The column of protesters stretched over a distance of more than three kilometers along adjacent streets, police began random detentions in other parts of the city, gradually squeezing the demonstrators there.

Police are forcing the demonstrators retreating along the Independence Avenue to turn aside to adjacent streets.