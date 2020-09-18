Minsk decries European Parliament’s resolution as ‘prime example of political arrogance’

MINSK, September 18. /TASS/. The European Parliament resolution on Belarus demonstrated a systemic crisis of the European institutions and has become an example of political arrogance, said Andrei Savinykh, chairman of the Belarusian parliamentary commission on foreign affairs.

"The European Parliament resolution is a prime example of judgemental and biased approach and political arrogance," the official said.

According to Savinykh, Belarus notes with regret that "the practice of weighted and considerate actions, aimed at strengthening trust and mutual understanding in Europe, gives way to banal politicking."

"We view this trend as an obvious manifestation of a systemic crisis that engulfs all European institutions," the lawmaker said.

On September 17, the European Parliament adopted a resolution, refusing to recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the president of Belarus and demanded harsh sanctions - including financial ones - against the official Minsk, as well as people, allegedly involved in rigging of presidential elections, violence and repressions. Besides, the European Parliament recommended looking into imposing sanctions on Russian people, involved in supporting Lukashenko.