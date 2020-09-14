Number of confirmed COVID cases in Azerbaijan up to over 38,400

BAKU, September 13. /TASS/. Seventy-six novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Azerbaijan over the past day, or more than by half less than on the previous day, the coronavirus response headquarters under the Azerbaijani government said on Monday.

The overall number of coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan has reached 38,403, or 0.4% of the country’s entire population of some ten million. The daily morbidity rate was 0.001% The basic reproduction number (R0), or a rate at which a disease is capable of spreading in a population, for the past eight days is 1.

"Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the day," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related fatalities stands at 563.

A total of 35,860 coronavirus patients have recovered, or 93.4% of all coronavirus cases, with 104 recoveries reported in the past day. As many as 1,979 coronavirus-positive patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals. A total of 1,013,108 people, or 10.1% of the entire population) have been tested for the coronavirus infection, including 3,630 in the past day.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Azerbaijan on February 28. The epidemic reached its peak at the beginning of the summer, with the biggest number of newly confirmed cases - 590 - being reported on June 24. The morbidity rate began to go down from mid-July, dropping to less than 100 cases a day on August 9. However it began to go up again in mid-August.

The nationwide quarantine has been extended until September 30. Stricter lockdowns are in force in the capital city Baku and its environs and in the city of Sumgait, which report the biggest number of coronavirus cases.