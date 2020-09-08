NSA whistleblower Snowden applies for extending Russian residence permit

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden has applied for extending Russian residence permit for another three years, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told an online conference at TASS on Tuesday.

"Now about Edward Snowden and the extension of his residence permit. Snowden is a law-abiding person, he is living on Russia’s territory. When the coronavirus lockdowns were imposed, he stayed at home, like everybody else, observing the self-isolation regime. As soon as self-isolation was over, we with Edward filed documents to have his residence permit extended," Kucherena said, adding that the application was not filed in due time because of the coronavirus lockdowns. At the same time, he said he hopes for a positive decision on his application.

In 2013, Snowden leaked information on the methods of electronic surveillance by US intelligence services, including illegally wiretapping foreign leaders. Fleeing from prosecution, Snowden sent requests for asylum to some countries, including Russia. On August 1, 2014, he received a Russian residence permit valid for three years, which was later extended for another three years.

In the United States, Snowden is charged with two counts of violating the Espionage Act. He may face up to ten years in prison on each of the counts. The US authorities have repeatedly stated that they consider Snowden a traitor who caused grave damage to national security.