Lukashenko says he plans to dot the i’s at meeting with Putin in Moscow

MINSK, September 3. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a forthcoming meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is going to dot the i’s as far as sensitive issues of bilateral relations are concerned.

"We’ve agreed with Russia’s president that after your visit to Belarus and after yesterday's meeting of the foreign ministers we will hold such a meeting in Moscow and dot the i’s regarding all those issues which are very sensitive and painful for both countries," Lukashenko said at a meeting with visiting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday.

"Two brotherly countries - Russia and Belarus - have now agreed on many issues they were unable to agree before. You and the Belarusian prime minister have done a great job to bring our positions closer together and to agree on many issues," Lukashenko said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Minsk for talks on Thursday. After a meeting with Lukashenko he is scheduled to hold negotiations with Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, who earlier met Mishustin at the airport. The Russian prime minister’s visit to Minsk precedes top-level talks, due within the framework of the Belarusian president’s visit to Russia within two weeks.