Russian MFA unaware of any appeals from Western countries on prisoner swaps with Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she was unaware of any appeals from Western countries to Moscow concerning exchanges of prisoners of war with Ukraine.

"I am not aware of any such statements or intentions on the part of any foreign countries. We just read this information in social media from [Ukrainian Foreign Minister] Andrey Sibiga, but I say again, our side has announced concrete figures [on prisoner swaps]," she said in an online news conference. "Let the Kiev regime explain itself to the international community, as long as it has set this as a task for the international community, and to its own people."

The diplomat mentioned that Russian Federation Council International Affairs Committee Chairman Grigory Karasin said Russia was ready for communication with the international community on exchanging prisoners of war with Ukraine.

"If someone has a desire to provide some kind of mediation, it would be a good idea for these mediators to address the Kiev regime with the facts that we have set out today," she went on to say.