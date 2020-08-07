UN says $15 mln released to help response to Beirut port blast

UNITED NATIONS, August 7. /TASS/. The United Nations has allocated 15 million US dollars from its specialized funds to help Lebanon following the powerful explosion at Beirut’s port, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) said on Friday.

"UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has released $6 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help the response to the Beirut port blast, bringing the total UN funding for this crisis to $15 million," it said.

Earlier, nine million US dollars were released from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund.

"The UN and its partners are urgently working to continue to assess the situation and mobilize emergency assistance," the UN OCHA said, adding that more than 300,000 people, including 80,000 children, who have been felt homeless, are in need of temporary accommodation.

"More supplies are arriving each day to support operations. Three cargo flights with WFP food supplies are due to arrive in Beirut in the coming days," it noted.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area near the Lebanese Navy’s base on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars. Local authorities say the blast was caused by the detonation of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs services in 2015.

According to latest updates, at least 154 people were killed and more than 5,000 were injured. Dozens are still missing. Over 300,000 people were left homeless.