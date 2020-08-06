Belarusian president says union state with Russia impossible

KIEV, August 6. /TASS/. It is not possible now to create a union state of Belarus and Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon on Thursday.

"It is impossible," Lukashenko said. "Even if I agreed to the reunification on the most favorable terms for Belarus, the people of Belarus would not accept it. The nation is not ready for this and will never be. The people are overripe," he noted.

"It was possible 20 or 25 years ago when the Soviet Union collapsed," Lukashenko believes. "But not now," he stated.