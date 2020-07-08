Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany

"During the meeting, they have discussed the prospects of further cooperation, namely the use of Germany’s production capacity to produce a Russian coronavirus vaccine," the message says.

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia and Germany are mulling over the possibility of producing a Russian vaccine against COVID-19 in Germany, the Russian Health Ministry informed on the outcomes of the meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,965,900 people have been infected worldwide and more than 547,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,913,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 700,792 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 472,511 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 10,667 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.