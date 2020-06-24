President of Kyrgyzstan leaving Russia due to COVID-19 cases documented in his delegation

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov is leaving Moscow for Bishkek after cases of COVID-19 had been detected in his delegation, the Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow informed TASS on Wednesday.

"The president and his team are leaving Moscow for Bishkek. The president himself is fine," the embassy said.

The diplomat noted that the embassy would introduce special sanitary-epidemiological measures in the wake of this situation.

On Tuesday, Jeenbekov arrived in Moscow to attend the Victory Day parade held on June 24.

Earlier, the president’s press service informed that two members of the Kyrgyz president’s delegation had tested positive for the coronavirus. Due to this, Jeenbekov did not attend the celebratory events on Red Square.