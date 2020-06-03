Belarus’ Lukashenko decides to dismiss government

MINSK, June 3. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has decided to dismiss the current government, Belarus-1 TV channel informed on Wednesday.

According to the channel, the leader signed the corresponding decree.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lukashenko discussed the potential composition of a new government. The leader noted that the participants of the session had discussed the possible candidates. He added that he sees no need in making radical changes when forming the new government.

The current Belarusian government has been active since August 18, 2018 under the leadership of Prime Minister Sergei Rumas. The Belarusian presidential election is set for August 9.