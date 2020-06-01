TASS video content available on Reuters Connect starting June 1

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Reuters and TASS today announced that TASS Russian News Agency has become a partner on Reuters award-winning digital content marketplace, Reuters Connect.

TASS reports will be available to Reuters clients all over the world. The partnership with Reuters Connect gives media customers access to breaking news and exclusive video; videos on the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in addition to top officials, as well as feature videos and reports by TASS correspondents.

“This is truly a significant event for us as well as for the entire Russian media market. Never before have any of Russia’s media outlets been presented on the Reuters Connect platform, However, now video reports from our country will be available to thousands of Reuters clients around the world,” said TASS Director General Sergey Mikhailov. “News from Russia today is becoming more important across the global information agenda, thus it should be impartial and credible,” he noted.

According to Mikhailov, by teaming up with TASS, Reuters once again emphasizes the agency’s reputation as a source of verified information.

Michael Friedenberg, Reuters President, said, “I’m delighted that TASS and Reuters are building upon our valued partnership by having TASS join Reuters Connect. Their addition shows our ongoing commitment to bring incremental value to Reuters Connect customers. Alongside the vast output of Reuters own world-class newsroom, we continue to provide customers content with unrivalled breadth and depth.”

TASS joins a growing roster of 17 news agencies whose content is already available to clients on Reuters Connect – PA Media (UK), EFE (Spain), Imagine China, Aflo (Japan), Panoramic (France), Bildbryan (Scandinavia), ANI (India), ABACA PRESS (France), Bernama (Malaysia), AAP (Australia), Anadolu (Turkey), Belga News Agency (Belgium), DPA (Germany), Hans Lucas (France), Latin American News Agency (Argentina), Scanpix Baltics, and SIPA (US).

About TASS

TASS, Russia's leading state news agency, was founded in 1904. The news service publishes about 1,500 news items and more than 500 photographs and videos from correspondents in Russia and across the world daily. The TASS Photo Bank has the largest collection of news snapshots, containing almost 30 million images from the beginning of the 20th century to this day. At the end of December 2018, TASS first launched a video news feed. News stories, produced by professional cameramen, photographers and journalists are published on tassphoto.com daily.

About Reuters Connect

Reuters Connect now offers more than 25 million news stories, videos and pictures in one place. It provides a full range of content — from breaking news to raw video and viral UGC — to clients including broadcasters, publishers, corporations and governments, who can choose from the content and pay for it by Reuters Points.