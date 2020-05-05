Lukashenko invites leaders to attend Victory Day Parade despite coronavirus pandemic

MINSK, May 5. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has invited other leaders to come to Minsk for the Victory Day Parade despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"I invite all heads of state, at least those from the former Soviet Union, to come to Minsk and attend this parade," Lukashenko was quoted by BelTA news agency as saying. "We hope that someone will come. If not, we will hold the parade as usually. I’m talking about the leaders. There will be enough ordinary people from all republics at this parade."

The Belarusian leader stressed that it would be right to gather in Minsk. "This is a republic that was wiped off the face of the earth and which took the first blow on itself, and where the remaining old people and children lived for almost four years in swamps, forests and dugouts. This is the most affected republic - a living monument to that brutal war. And we should gather here, moreover now," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

On May 3, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of Victory was of great ideological and emotional importance for Belarus and therefore it could not be canceled despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed confidence that many people would attend the parade in Minsk and this would not affect their health.

Belarus has confirmed more than 18,000 coronavirus cases but has decided against imposing quarantine measures.