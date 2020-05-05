{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Venezuela says apprehended second ship with mercenaries

On May 3, the Venezuelan authorities announced that they had successfully foiled an attempt to infiltrate the country by a mercenary group travelling from Colombia looking to stage a coup d’etat in Venezuela

HAVANA, May 5. /TASS/. Venezuela’s law enforcement officers have apprehended eight people who tried to sneak into the country by sea. Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab reported Monday that they are mercenaries who could be linked to the attempt to invade Venezuela on Sunday.

"Our police officers are heading to the city of La Guaira [on the Caribbean shore] to convoy the new group of mercenaries who were going to the country aboard a ship and were detained [to Caracas]," he wrote on Twitter.

On May 3, the Venezuelan authorities announced that they had successfully foiled an attempt to infiltrate the country by a mercenary group travelling from Colombia looking to stage a coup d’etat in Venezuela. According to President of Constitutional Assembly Diosdado Cabello, the mercenaries were trying to break through into the country aboard boats.

Colombia rejected the statement of the Venezuelan side. According to the Colombian authorities, Caracas is putting forward unfounded accusations against Bogota to distract from the country’s domestic issues.

The political crisis in Venezuela exacerbated on January 23, 2019, when Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas. Several countries, including the United States, most of the EU states, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him.

Incumbent President of the country Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US. In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.

World
OSCE mission demonstrates full paralysis in Donbass - DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, the DPR will use every means available when this international security organization completely ignores requests to establish safe conditions and ensure security for peaceful population
Russians to watch live air show of aerobatic groups near Moscow on Victory Day
The military parade on Moscow’s Red Square will be held when the threat of the coronavirus spread is over
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
The general warned Washington seeks to gain the potential to deliver such a strike without a response against any undesirable country
Russian PM continues to receive treatment for coronavirus, spokesman says
Boris Belyakov said that Mikhail Mishustin "is doing paperwork and maintains contact with his colleagues on the phone"
German Government will continue to support companies participating in Nord Stream 2
The government will continue to provide political support to the companies participating in the project
Two men injured after gas bottle explosion at Russia’s largest floating factory
One of them is in serious condition,
Development and production of anti-coronavirus vaccine may be launched in Moscow
According to Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, production of the anti-coronavirus vaccine is "a matter of science"
Putin to lay flowers to Eternal Flame in Moscow and address nation on May 9
Earlier large-scale public events, including the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square, to mark the 75th anniversary of the of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War have been postponed amid the coronavirus epidemic
Trump says US intelligence did not warn him about threat of COVID-19 until late January
Earlier, The Washington Post reported that US intelligence had repeatedly informed Trump about the threat of the virus
Czech Republic looking at opening borders with four neighboring countries from July
From April 24, Czech nationals are allowed to visit foreign countries but are obliged to observe a two-week quarantine upon return
Syria’s air defense systems repel Israeli missile attack near Aleppo - agency
According to SANA news agency, the strikes were aimed at military storage facilities near the town of al-Safira
Security Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina did not authorize entry of Russian specialists
The team of NBC specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry worked in Bosnia and Herzegovina from April 9 to 23
Kim Jong-un appearing at fertilizer plant opening ceremony - news agency
This has become the first public appearance of Kim Jong-un since April 11, when he chaired the meeting on domestic policy issues
Russian army to receive more than 30 new Tornado family MLRS in 2020
This system comprises an upgraded combat vehicle equipped with an automated fire control system, new rockets and corrected rockets with the separated high explosive element
Trump glad to see North Korean leader is ‘well’ after health rumors
The weeks of his public absence fueled speculation that he was gravely ill
Ambassador says coronavirus imported to China, points to genetic sequence as proof
On Wednesday, Fox News reported, citing its sources, that the virus had allegedly spread from a Wuhan laboratory
Press review: Putin extends quarantine and Haftar declares himself ruler of Libya
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 29
Russian, Turkish military conduct joint patrol mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate
Apart from that, the Russian military police conducted patrol missions along three routes in the Aleppo governorate
Russia’s coronavirus cases far from reaching plateau, says pulmonologist
Sergei Avdeyev said Russia has not reached the peak yet
Ambassador slams report on coup d’etat attempt in Qatar as fake
Earlier, footage allegedly from Qatar with shooting and screams started circulating online
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by nearly 92,000 in past day
The World Health Organization said that it is by some 8,000 cases more than on the previous day
Chinese Foreign Ministry points to risks posed by US labs in former Soviet Union
The diplomat said Washington must pay special attention to issues that have a direct bearing on the health and well-being of the people in the countries where the US laboratories are located
Russian, Italian military disinfect two more care homes in Italy's Brescia
The management and the employees of the care homes met Russian and Italian military experts "with words of gratitude and applause"
Russian T-14 Armata tanks tested in Syria
Serial supplies of Russia’s new T-14 tanks on the Armata platform to Russian troops will begin in 2021
Everyone has to live with coronavirus precautions for now - Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that it is impossible to remove precautions overnight
Over 2,900 coronavirus cases confirmed among Russian servicemen, cadets
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 160 patients have already recovered
Over four mln coronavirus tests conducted in Russia, watchdog says
In a statement of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reads that 174,000 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours
Italy’s NATO, EU allies unable to help it combat Covid epidemic - Russian defense ministry
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin recalled that after Russia had sent its military specialists to help Italy a number of countries "resorted to unfair methods, such as political blackmailing and accusing of espionage"
LNA forming Supreme National Council to control Libya - source
It is anticipated that members of the military and representatives of tribes will be in the former authority to be headed by Haftar
Nord Stream 2 operator disagrees with German regulator's preliminary decision on waiver
The parties are expected to clarify their positions by May 8, and after that, the regulator will announce its final decision
Russia’s coronavirus case tally surpasses 145,000 - crisis center
More than 18,000 people have recovered and 1,356 others have died
Spain notifies Russia about detention of wanted ex-deputy PM of Russian region
Spain’s El Mundo daily said earlier that Andrei Murga, a former deputy head of government of Russia’s Stavropol Territory, had been detained in Spain’s Alicante under Russia’s warrant
Russia may reach peak of COVID-19 spread in next two weeks - expert
To date, a total of 134,687 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 16,639 patients having recovered from the virus
Mechanism of state administration in Russia requires President’s participation - Kremlin
Interrelations of the federal center, various authorities, inter-budgetary relations - it is extremely difficult to solve all these topics without participation of the head of state, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said
Kazakhstan attaches major significance to strategic partnership with Russia - president
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also recalled that his country is a member of a number of authoritative Eurasian structures, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia
Academician Chersky pipelay vessel berthed in Kaliningrad
The vessel departed from the port of Nakhodka in the Far East in February 2020
Russia moves up to seventh place among countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 9,623 to 124,054
Russia’s FSB thwarts smuggling of $2,715,000 worth of precious metals to Germany
Behind the criminal activity was a gang of Russian and Lithuanian nationals, according to the law enforcers
Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin refuses to mark WWII end anniversary with Russian envoy
Andrei Melnik said that he "could not see himself laying wreaths with a Russian diplomat even in a nightmare"
Kiev continues to shield those responsible for Odessa tragedy - Russian lawmaker
Chairman of the Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky noted that "just like its overseas sponsors, Kiev seeks to shift responsibility to others and justify its crime of omission"
International air traffic may recover in midsummer - Aeroflot
Оfficial spokesperson of the Russian flag carrier Yulia Spivakova noted that it is difficult to indicate the exact timing of flights so far
Over 3,000 coronavirus cases found in Armed Forces
The coronavirus was also detected with 209 students of pre-university educational institutions
Spread of COVID-19 cannot be fully stopped now, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor says
There are still risks that new epicenters of contamination will emerge, Anna Popova said
Russia authorized face masks exports within EAEU only - Ministry of Industry
The government decree was posted earlier on Sunday, which canceled the introduced temporary ban on exports of certain personal protective equipment
Russia can create ‘immunity passport’ - Healthcare Minister
"Creation of such passport will not require much efforts and time," Mikhail Murashko said
Coronavirus infection spread in Russia may start declining in June - expert
Chief external epidemiologist of the Russian Ministry of Healthcare noted that the epidemic situation across regions is not consistent
Press review: Will the WHO evaluate its COVID-19 blunders and China lashes out at US
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 30
Russia to keep some restrictive measures until COVID-19 vaccine is found - health minister
Mikhail Murashko stressed that there is a risk of a second wave of infection if there is no herd immunity to the virus
Possible Nord Stream 2 Pipelayer Enters Danish Waters
The Academic Cherskiy pipe-laying vessel is approaching Bornholm Island in Denmark's exclusive economic zone
Trump says Washington may introduce new tariffs on Beijing for COVID-19 spread
It could be a way to punish China for the novel coronavirus spread
Gas supply to Power of Siberia pipeline on track - Gazprom
Operating units of Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk are implementing gas production, treatment and delivery to the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in planned scope
