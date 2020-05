MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The footage of an alleged coup d’etat attempt in Qatar posted in some Telegram channels is fake news, the country’s Ambassador to Moscow Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah told TASS on Monday.

"This footage is fake news, it has nothing to do with the reality," the envoy said.

Earlier, footage allegedly from Qatar with shooting and screams started circulating online. The posts said there was street fighting and military jets were scrambled.