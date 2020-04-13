Italy coronavirus death toll amounts to almost 20,500, recoveries on the rise

ROME, April 13./TASS/. As many as 566 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in Italy in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 20,465, the Civil Protection Department reported on Monday.

The death rate has grown once again as compared with 431 fatalities the day before.

The number of infections stands at over 159,500, which is 3,153 people more than the day before. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries keeps growing, amounting to almost 35,500. "For the tenth day running, the number of hospitalizations to intensive care units has been declining. At the moment, out of 103,616 patients, 3,260 are in resuscitation departments, one third of them (1,143) in the northern region of Lombardy," the head of the department, Angelo Borrelli, said. He said that 72,333 people undergo medical treatment at home.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.