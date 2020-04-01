Number of COVID-19 cases in Iran goes down in all provinces — president

"The data on all provinces shows a downward trend," the president’s press service quotes him as saying. "This means that the path chosen by our doctors, experts and our nation is the right one."

TEHRAN, April 1. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone down in all Iranian provinces, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani informed on Wednesday.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported the first cases of COVID-19 in the country on February 19. The first cases of infection were documented in the city of Qom. According to the latest official data, 47,593 people have been infected with the virus in Iran, and at least 3,038 people have died.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 850,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 42,000 deaths have been reported.