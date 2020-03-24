Italian General Staff thanks Russia for its assistance in anti-coronavirus efforts

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Italy expresses it gratitude to Russia for its help in the current difficult coronavirus situation, Luciano Portolano, Chief of Staff for Joint Operations in the Italian army, said on Tuesday.

"We are interested in involving various forces into the anti-virus efforts. We need help. And we are glad that the Russian Armed Forces are taking an active part in these efforts. I express gratitude to Russia from the people of Italy," he told the Rossiya-24 television channel.