Two footballers of German FC Bayern Munich donate over $1 million to fight COVID-19 threat

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. German football club Bayern Munich’s midfielders Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have decided to donate one million euros ($1.07) to charity organizations, which are raising funds to fight the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, Goretzka announced on his Twitter web page on Friday.

"We can outplay anyone on the field, but we must unite to defeat coronavirus," Goretzka Tweeted. "This is why we have decided jointly with Kimmich to kick off initiative #WeKickCorona and have donated one million euros to social and charity foundations."

Germany has a total number of over 17,770 registered COVID-19 cases in the country with 48 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus. Last week German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that up to 70% of the country’s population was likely to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

