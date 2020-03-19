Serbian president declares border shutdown amid coronavirus pandemic

BELGRADE, March 19./TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared on Thursday that the country was closing its borders for entry and exit.

"From tomorrow, all border-crossing points will be closed for aircraft, cars and railway transport. Trucks are the only exception," he told an emergency news conference on Thursday.

Earlier, Serbia suspended passenger airline services with other countries. A state of emergency was declared in the country for 90 days, and curfew is in place. Serbia reports 103 coronavirus cases. Six people are in grave condition. Bosnia and Herzegovina also reports coronavirus cases.

According to the latest statistics, more than 210,000 people have contracted the virus around the world. The disease has claimed 8,500 lives.