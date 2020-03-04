Disruption of power supply reported in 10 Venezuelan states

CARACAS, March 4. /TASS/. Disruption of power supply has been reported in 10 Venezuelan states, NetBlocks non-governmental monitoring organization wrote on its official Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Confirmed: A new power outage has again disrupted internet connectivity in various states of Venezuela; real-time network data show significant impact from 2:45 p.m. local time," NetBlocks said.

According to NetBlocks, infrastructure disruptions were reported in the states of Apure, Barinas, Carabobo, Lara, Merida, Portuguesa, Zulia, Tachira, Estado Trujillo and Falcon.

In March 2019, several massive power outages occurred in Venezuela, leaving Caracas and most states in the dark for days. According to the Venezuelan authorities, the power outages were caused by sabotage on the Simon Bolivar Hydroelectric Plant.