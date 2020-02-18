Novel coronavirus death toll in China reaches 1,868 — authorities

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The number of people who died of novel coronavirus in China has risen to 1,868 by Tuesday, China’s National Health Commission said.

A total of 12,500 novel coronavirus patients have recovered to date.

The National Health Commission said the overall number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country increased by about 1,800 in the past 24 hours, topping 72,400 by Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 98 deaths among novel coronavirus patients were reported, while 1,701 people were discharged from hospitals in the reported period.

Situation in Hubei

The number of people, who died from the novel coronavirus in China’s province of Hubei, has risen to 1,789, the regional health commission said on Tuesday.

A total of 93 novel coronavirus deaths were reported in the region in the past 24 hours.

The overall number of confirmed cases in the province, where the disease broke out last December, increased by about 1,800 in the past 24 hours to surpass the benchmark of 60,000. A total of 7,862 coronavirus patients have recovered so far, including 1,223 who were discharged from hospitals in the past day.​​​​

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the WHO about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 25 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19.