Ukraine’s Zelensky wants to hold elections in Ukraine in October, ‘in Crimea as well’

MUNICH, February 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has revealed that he would like to hold local elections in all Ukrainian territories in October and "in Crimea as well."

"Our aspiration is to hold local elections in the whole of Ukraine in October, we would like [to hold] them in Crimea as well," he said, delivering a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

At the same time, he underlined that Donbass "needs elections that will be recognized by Ukraine and the whole world as legitimate." "They cannot be held as such if they are not hold in accordance with the Ukrainian law under gunfire and without us controlling our border," he said.