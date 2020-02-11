Ukrainian president determined to end Donbass conflict — aide

KIEV, February 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is sincerely determined to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine’s region of Donbass and is doing his best to achieve the goal, his aide Andrei Yermak said.

"I believe and I’m firmly convinced that it’s Zelensky’s sincere desire to end the war, and I’m convinced that at present our country is doing whatever it takes to make this happen, acting at all levels, including within the formats of the Normandy Quartet and the Minsk process," the official told the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

A Normandy Four summit was held in Paris on December 9, 2019, for the first time after a three-year break. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of Germany, Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gathered in the Elysee Palace to discuss ways of settling the conflict in Donbass.

The seven-hour talks yielded a final document committing to paper a number of concrete accords. The four leaders reaffirmed their commitment to implementing a comprehensive ceasefire in Donbass before the end of 2019. They also voiced support for a plan to carry out the disengagement of forces in three more areas in Donbass by the end of March 2020 and conduct an all-for-all prisoner exchange before 2019 ends. The leaders agreed to meet again in four months.