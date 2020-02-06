Map from Skyrim video game discovered in Ukrainian school textbook — media

KIEV, February 6. /TASS/. Readers have discovered a map of a fictional land from the Skyrim video game in a geography textbook, says Ukraine’s Strana news website.

The fictional country map was used as an illustration in the sixth grade textbook’s ‘Earth on a plan and on a map’ chapter. The textbook, authored by Valeria Pestushko and Anna Uvarova, was published in 2014 and recommended by the Ukraine’s Ministry of Education.

The Skyrim video game - the fifth installment in The Elder Scrolls franchise - was published in 2011. Over the course of the game, the players travel and explore the fictional province of Skyrim, located on the Tamriel continent.

Earlier this week, the media reported that the authors of a Ukrainian modern history textbook used a doctored image featuring actor Keanu Reeves instead of the world-famous "Lunch atop a Skyscraper" photograph. The illustration had a "sad Keanu" meme image photoshopped next to the original 11 skyscraper builders. Following the media uproar, the textbook author claimed he included the doctored image on purpose, allegedly to spark interest among the students.