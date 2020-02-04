Turkey doesn’t need to come into collision with Russia, Erdogan says

ANKARA, February 4. /TASS/. There is no need in conflicting or arguing with Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters onboard his plane heading home after a visit to Ukraine. Fragment of the interview were aired by NTV on Tuesday.

"At this point, there is no need in being in collision or seriously arguing with Russia. We have very serious strategic initiatives (projects - TASS) with Russia," he said, citing as examples the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and Turk Stream projects.

"First, it concerns our nuclear energy sector were are determined to develop," he said. "Secondly, the Turk Stream project is also very important. It is very important for us because it implies strategic investments."