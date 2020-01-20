Syrian government forces repel two militants’ attacks in Idlib

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Syria’s government army repelled two militants attacks on its positions in the Idlib governorate, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, Yuri Borenkov, said on Monday.

"On January 20, terrorist groups attempted two attacks on the positions of government troops," he said.

The first attack was staged near the settlement of Jarjanaz in the Idlib governorate when about 50 militants in seven pickup cars equipped with heavy weapons advanced on the government army positions. "The attack was repelled. The militants retreated to their initial positions," Borenkov said.