Syrian government forces repel two militants’ attacks in Idlib

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Syria’s government army repelled two militants attacks on its positions in the Idlib governorate, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, Yuri Borenkov, said on Monday.
"On January 20, terrorist groups attempted two attacks on the positions of government troops," he said.
The first attack was staged near the settlement of Jarjanaz in the Idlib governorate when about 50 militants in seven pickup cars equipped with heavy weapons advanced on the government army positions. "The attack was repelled. The militants retreated to their initial positions," Borenkov said.
The other attack took place near the settlement of al-Tah. About 60 militants backed by ten pickup cars armed with heavy machineguns tries to attack government troops. The attack was also rebuffed by artillery fire.
During the day, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted three humanitarian operations and delivered more than five tonnes of food products to the settlements of al-Shakrahiyah in the Daraa governorate, Muhmar Bujaq in the Aleppo governorate, and Shidi in the al-Hasakah governorate.
The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.