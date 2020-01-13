Putin, Merkel discuss preparations for Berlin international conference on Libya — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have had a phone conversation to discuss preparations for the upcoming international conference on Libyan reconciliation in Berlin, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

The conversation was held on the German side’s initiative.

"The process of preparing for the international conference on Libyan settlement in Berlin was discussed," the press service said in a statement.

Besides, Putin briefed Merkel about the latest meeting of forces involved in the Libyan conflict, held in Moscow on Monday.