Warring parties of Libya will sign a ceasefire agreement in Moscow - High Council of State

CAIRO, January 13. /TASS/. A ceasefire agreement between Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and Tripoli-based Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Sarraj will be signed on Monday in Moscow. Head of the High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri announced it on the Libyan television on Sunday.

"The signing of this agreement tomorrow (Monday) will be the beginning of the collapse of the army project, it is designed to put an end to all attempts to impose military rule on us and open the way to launching the political process," he said. Al-Mishri said he will accompany al-Sarraj in his upcoming trip to Russia.

On Sunday evening, the Libyan information portal Akhbar Libya 24 announced that Haftar and al-Sarraj are expected to arrive in Moscow on Monday. No official information was received regarding the upcoming meeting and the format of possible negotiations.

At midnight from Saturday to Sunday, a ceasefire between the parties entered into force as part of the initiative proposed by the Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan on January 8.