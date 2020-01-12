Haftar’s troops withdrawal to former positions is only chance to keep ceasefire, GNA says

CAIRO, January 12. /TASS/. The withdrawal of the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar to its positions before the April 2019 offensive in Tripoli is the only chance to maintain the ceasefire proposed by Russia and Turkey, the Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj said on its official Facebook page.

"The presidential council [acts as the head of state and is led by al-Sarraj] has recorded ceasefire violations by the formations carrying out aggression in the areas of Salah al-Din and Wadi Rabie just several minutes after it had entered into force," the statement said. "While confirming our commitment to the ceasefire, we emphasize that the sponsors of this deal and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya should be committed to its full implementation," the GNA said, stressing that these incidents should not be ignored and must be prevented.

"We want to recall that our firm position is that the aggressor must withdraw its forces to the areas from where it had come," the GNA stressed. "We believe that this is the only way for success of any ceasefire initiative. We won’t stand still in case these violations repeat and our response will be harsh."

Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the January 8 summit in Istanbul urged all the conflicting parties in Libya to stop fighting at midnight on January 12. On Saturday evening, the Libyan National Army announced backing the ceasefire, and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord later voiced its support for the initiative. Shortly after the ceasefire came into effect, the conflicting sides started trading blame for violating it.

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, alongside the parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. On December 12, 2019, Haftar announced the launch of a win-the-war offensive against Tripoli, aiming to eradicate terrorist groups operating there.