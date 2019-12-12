Kiev determines new areas for disengagement of forces in Donbass — foreign minister

KIEV, December 12. /TASS/. Ukraine is preparing several alternative proposals for disengagement of forces in new areas of the contact line in Donbass, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian side has finished finalizing the list of areas [for disengagement of forces]. We are preparing several alternative options. First of all, the Trilateral Contact Group will be involved, and we will consider and coordinate those areas in the framework of the subgroup on security," Pristayko told UNIAN news agency.

Kiev's position is that "at this stage, forces should be disengaged in areas that have significant humanitarian importance," he added. "This is what is a priority for us on those three or four areas for disengagement, depending on how many we agree," he noted.

Pristayko said that Ukraine wants to resolve this issue "as soon as possible."