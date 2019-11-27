US aims to increase control over Latin America, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The current crisis in Latin American states has been caused by Washington’s ambitions to increase control over the region, Director the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin said on Wednesday during a session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"In recent years, our US partners have become interested in fixing the region, reformatting it, increasing control over it," he said. "They have pulled the 200-year-old Monroe Doctrine out of the woodwork," Shchetinin added.

According to the Russian diplomat, the doctrine underwent a quick examination in April of last year, having become "a necessary condition for carrying out regional policy." He noted that the doctrine is divided into various elements. "It includes an openly declared policy aimed to overthrow undesirable regimes and blatant destruction of many key integration projects. Of course, it also involves strict imposition of neoliberal values for a number of states," he explained.

However, the diplomat noted that the US policy of sanctions had not been successful in all Latin American states. "The Cuban government retains its position with confidence. The blow against Maduro’s government in Venezuela has also failed," he said.

"Taking a simplified approach to the region, a simplified view of the region is a big mistake," Shchetinin noted. He stressed the importance of acknowledging the region’s issues, respecting its diversity and its circumstances, instead of looking for outside interference. "Unfortunately, there are attempts to blame anyone, including us," he said.

Shchetinin stressed that Russia is interested in stability in Latin America. "We are on friendly terms with all states and governments, supporting normal political dialogue and economic cooperation. We will continue developing this policy in the future," he concluded.