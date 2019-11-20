US Senate committee supports Sullivan’s appointment as ambassador to Russia

WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Wednesday supported the candidacy of John Sullivan to the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Russian Federation.

"I am very pleased to see John Sullivan’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Russia advance to the full Senate today," Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.

The previous US ambassador to Moscow, Jon Huntsman, tendered his resignation in early August and left the Russian capital in early October. US President Donald Trump nominated US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan to the post. His candidacy is now to be approved by the full Senate.

