Over 260 detained at ‘yellow vests’ protests in France

PARIS, November 17. /TASS/. French law enforcement agencies detained more than 260 participants of the ‘yellow vests’ protests across France on Saturday, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has told Cnews TV.

"Yesterday, 264 people were detained, 173 of them in Paris," Castaner said, stressing that all of them were hauled off by police during the riots.

Some 300 members of radical groups were among the protesters, who are responsible for public disorder, he noted.

According to the Interior Ministry, a total of 28,000 people took to the streets across France on Saturday, including 4,700 of them in Paris. Meanwhile, organizers claim the number reached 44,000.

The now-renowned ‘yellow vests’ rallies started in France a year ago. They were initially held to protest rising automobile fuel prices. Thus, the reflective vests of car drivers gave rise to the movement’s unofficial ‘uniform.’ The first rally drew 282,000 participants, the organizers say. However, their numbers have been declining since then. The list of demands of put forward by the ‘yellow vests’ now includes not just socio-economic, but political grievances against the authorities as well.