Russia, Turkey begin third joint patrol in northeastern Syria

"In accordance with the agreement reached with the Russian Federation in Sochi on October 22, 2019, the third ground patrol in the area between Qamishli and al-Malikiyah [settlements] to the east of the Euphrates [River] with the participation of Turkish and Russian military and aided by drones has begun," the ministry informed.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria. According to the document, as of noon October 23, Russian military police and Syrian border guards started to monitor the withdrawal of Kurdish military formations to the depth of 30 km from the border. On the outcomes of the agreement, Ankara stated that it had suspended its large-scale military operation in the area. However, Turkey retains control over the territories where it plans to relocate Syrian refugees in the future. The deadline for the Kurdish forces to withdraw expired on October 29.

Turkey and Russia began joint patrolling in northeastern Syria on November 1. The first patrol took place in the area of Qamishli. The second patrol was held on November 5 in the area of Kobani.