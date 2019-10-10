Russia called on Kurds to cooperate with Damascus, but they chose another way — envoy

THE UNITED NATIONS, October 10. /TASS/. Russia called on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to engage in dialogue with the Syrian government, but they chose other protectors instead, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Thursday.

"We were encouraging the Kurds to engage in direct dialogue with the Syrian government, but, as you know, they preferred other protectors, and you see what has happened," Nebenzya said. "We were calling upon Turkey and Syria to engage in dialogue in accordance with the Adana Agreement of 1998. It is regrettable that it was not done," he added.

The Kurdish-led SDF coalition is backed by the United States.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. Syria's SANA news agency slammed the operation as an act of aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions. The United Kingdom, Germany and France requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation.

The Adana agreement gives Turkey the right to carry out minor transborder operations against terrorists in the Syrian border zone.