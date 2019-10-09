Turkey’s operation in Syria may escalate into serious conflict — expert

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Turkey’s operation in north Syria might bring the states to the verge of confrontation, and that runs counter to their interests, Director of the Institute for US and Canadian Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Valery Garbuzov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We see that the situation is not getting simpler in the country, but is instead spiraling up, as great powers have joined the game to start their fight against each other for Syria. The problem is that each party has its own plan, which it does not want to agree with whoever else. And each is willing to gain more benefits with these steps," the expert said.

Garbuzov underlined that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s conduct "is alarming."

"Another escalation in Syria, when not the terrorist groups are brought to the verge of confrontation but when a conflict appears to be breaking out between countries, might surface rather seriously. Nonetheless, no one wants it," he said.

According to the expert, tensions between the United States and its NATO ally, Turkey, have come to the fore. In this situation, Garbuzov noted, Russia finds itself in a difficult position.

"Nor do we want to quarrel with the Americans, whereas fragile cooperation has been established with the Turks," the expert believes.

In the meantime, in his opinion, there is still hope that the US and Turkey would coordinate their steps in the coming hours and days. "If confrontation does occur, what is more, armed one, it might pose a threat for all the parties and, in particular, for Syria," the expert concluded.

On Wednesday, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where Syrians refugees could return, Ankara believes. The buffer zone will also establish a security belt for the Turkish border. The Syrian SANA news agency branded the operation as an act of aggression.