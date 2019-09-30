New sanctions against Russia reflect US domestic policy crisis, says Moscow

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. US extension of sanctions against Russian citizens reflects the domestic policy crisis currently raging in the USA, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Monday.

"We understand that such steps reflect the domestic policy crisis raging in the US, during which the Washington establishment uses Russia as an instrument to reach its own opportunistic goals," the message states. "However, the officials who dance to the tune of blatant Russophobes need to realize that their actions contradict the public statements of the US administration on the desire to normalize bilateral relations; they also raise tensions on the international stage.".