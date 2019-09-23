UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero free to leave Iran , says Iran's envoy to UK

LONDON, September 23. /TASS/. The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was detained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz, has been released and is free to leave Iran, Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Hamid Baeidinejad said on Monday.

"The British flagged tanker "Stena Impero", pursuant to the completion of the judicial and legal process, is now free to leave," he wrote on his Twitter account.

On July 19, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military force of the Islamic Republic, seized the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz for "the violations of international maritime regulations" and escorted to the shore for a check. Later, the Iranian authorities said the tanker had been involved in an incident with an Iranian fishing vessel.

In early September, Iran’s authorities let seven crew members of the tanker, including one Russian, leave Iran and go to the United Arab Emirates. Some 16 crew members remained onboard the tanker, satisfying the vessel’s minimum safe manning certificate.