Resettlement of refugees from Syria’s Rukban camp to begin on September 27

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Work to resettle refugees from Syria’s Rukban camp will begin on September 27, Russian Colonel Leonid Antonik told an emergency meeting of the Russian-Syrian inter-agency centers on refugee resettlement.

"The Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria and Refugee Migration Monitoring has just received an updated plan on getting the remaining refugees out of the Rukban camp from the United Nations Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Syria Corinne Fleischer," he specified, adding that "the plan’s implementation is scheduled to begin on September 27."

Rukban camp

The Rukban refugee camp emerged on the Syrian-Jordanian border in 2014 after Amman had closed the border due to security and economic concerns. The adjacent area, controlled by illegal armed gangs, is facing a severe humanitarian crisis. Refugees are expected to leave the camp in September.