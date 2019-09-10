Slovenia seeks to enhance partnership with Russia despite sanctions

LJUBLJANA, September 10. /TASS/. Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec has told TASS he plans to look for opportunities to deepen cooperation between Ljubljana and Moscow despite the European Union’s sanctions against Russia.

"The Russian market is very interesting for us. And certainly, we will seek to find new opportunities for cooperation despite the sanctions. We are very interested in this," the Slovenian premier said ahead of his visit to Russia beginning on Tuesday.

"For us, the Russian market is of special importance," Sarec noted. "Sanctions are never good, they always hurt someone and when time comes to cancel them, Slovenia will certainly welcome this. Russia also understands very well that Slovenia is part of the EU and NATO and must meet its commitments."

The Slovenian prime minister is due to take part in talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow and unveil a monument to Slovenian casualties in World War I and World War II in the Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill.