Verkhovna Rada approves new Ukrainian cabinet of ministers

KIEV, August 29. /TASS/. The Vekhrovna Rada has approved the new Ukrainian government consisting of 15 ministers and two deputy prime ministers. A total of 281 Rada members voted in favor of approving the new government, with the minimum necessary number standing at 226 votes.

The ministries of energy and ecology were merged into one, as well as ministries of economy and agricultural policy; ministries of youth and sports and culture; ministries of veterans and uncontrolled territories.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov kept his position, along with Finance Minister Oxana Makarova. All other members of the cabinet of ministers are new appointees.

Dmitry Kuleba was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Mikhail Fedorov — as Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Information.

Timofey Milovanov was appointed as Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture; Alexey Orzhel — as Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection; Vladislav Krikliy — as Minister of Infrastruture; Alena Babak — as Minister of Communities and Territories; Anna Novosad — as Minister of Education and Science; Zoryana Skaletskaya — as Minister of Healthcare; Vladimir Borodyansky — as Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport; Yulia Sokolovskaya — as Minister of Social Policy; Oxana Kolyada — as Minister of Veteran Affairs and Uncontrolled Territories; Denis Malyuska — as Minister of Justice.

The Verkhovana Rada earlier approved Vadim Pristayko as Foreign Minister and Andrey Zagorodnyuk as Defense Minister.