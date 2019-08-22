China does not plan to take part in Russia-US talks on nuclear disarmament — diplomat

China does not have as many nukes as the US or Russia, says ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, August 22. /TASS/. China does not plan at this stage to take part in trilateral negotiations on nuclear disarmament and arms control with Russia and the United States, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Thursday. He was speaking at an emergency session of UN Security Council convened upon the request of Russia and China.

"China has clearly stated its position many times on arms control negotiations. At the moment, China is not interested in so-called trilateral talks on arms control and will not take part in them," the diplomat said.

US President Donald Trump and other US officials have repeatedly put forward the idea of including China in talks between Moscow and Washington on nuclear disarmament and arms control. The US government insists that possible new agreements on intermediate-range nuclear forces should include Beijing.