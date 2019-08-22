China does not have as many nukes as the US or Russia, says ambassador

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. China trails behind the United States and Russia as far as the number of nuclear weapons it possesses is concerned, new Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS.

According to the diplomat, it is absurd to point to China in order to justify Washington’s withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. "As for the amount of nuclear weapons China has, it is way less than what the US and Russia have. In no way can that be compared," he stressed.

"The INF Treaty is a bilateral agreement between the US and Russia that account for more than 90% of the world’s nuclear arsenal," the envoy said. He noted that China saw no need for its participation in the American-Russian nuclear disarmament negotiation process.

According to the ambassador, the US and Russia bear special responsibility for nuclear disarmament and must continue to reduce their nuclear arsenals in order to lay the groundwork for other countries with nuclear weapons to join a multilateral nuclear disarmament process.

How the INF perished

On August 2, the US withdrew from the INF Treaty claiming that Russia had violated it. However, later on, White House National Security Advisor John Bolton said that one of the reasons behind the move was that the agreement did not cover China.

The INF accord, signed by the Soviet Union and the United States on December 8, 1987, took effect on June 1, 1988. It covered deployed and non-deployed ground-based missiles of intermediate range (1,000-5,000 kilometers) and shorter range (500-1,000 kilometers). Washington accused Russia of violating the deal on numerous occasions, but Moscow firmly dismissed all accusations, countering the US claims by expressing grievances over Washington’s non-compliance.