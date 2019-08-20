No contact with kidnappers of Russian sailors — embassy in Cameroon

RABAT, August 20. /TASS/. The kidnappers of the MarMalaita cargo ship’s crew haven’t made contact with anyone yet, an official at the Russian embassy in Cameroon told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are in contact with Cameroon’s authorities, they don’t confirm reports that the abductors contacted someone," the official said.

"There is no information about the Russians’ whereabouts, Cameroon’s authorities continue searching for them," he added.

On August 15, unknown perpetrators, believed to be Nigerian pirates, attacked the MarMalaita vessel while it was anchored off Douala, Cameroon. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the attackers had kidnapped eight crew members, including three Russian nationals.