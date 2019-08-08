The Indian government has announced scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir is the only Indian state where Muslims constitute a majority. The state used to enjoy special autonomy in India. Before taking effect in its territory all laws passed by the central government (except for those concerning defense, external relations and some others) were to be approved by the local assembly. People from other states of India were prohibited from purchasing land plots there. Jammu and Kashmir had its own flag and a number of other privileges. Under the government’s proposal, Jammu and Kashmir will lose its status of a state and will become a union territory.
Kashmir under curfew: India rescinds region's special status
The Indian government announced scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 11
An Indian Paramilitary soldier ordering a Kashmiri to lift his robe before frisking him during curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir© AP Photo/Dar Yasin
The Indian government has announced scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Photo: Indian Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir© AP Photo/Dar Yasin
Indian people carrying their luggage as they walk toward a railway station during a curfew in Jammu, Kashmir© EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH
Indian migrant labourers who were working in Kashmir valley, flee from Kashmir as they board a train through an emergency window to get a seat to leave for their homes at a railway station in Jammu, Kashmir© EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH
Indian migrant workers crowding outside the government transport yard to buy bus tickets to leave the region, during curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir© AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
Indian Paramilitary soldiers standing guard during curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir© AP Photo/Dar Yasin
Jammu and Kashmir is the only Indian state where Muslims constitute a majority© EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Jammu and Kashmir used to enjoy special autonomy in India© EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Jammu and Kashmir had its own flag and a number of other privilege© EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Under the government’s proposal, Jammu and Kashmir will lose its status of a state and will become a union territory© EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A deserted street is seen through a barbwire set up as blockade during curfew in Srinagar, Kashmir© AP Photo/Dar Yasin
Su-30SM fighter jets intercept 'enemy' aircraft in stratosphere during drills in Siberia
The press service of the Eastern Military District said that fighter jets made 30 sorties during the drills
Read more
Missile engine blast at testing site in northern Russia kills two
A rise of the radiation level was registered
Read more
US withdrawal from INF makes nuclear threat as high as during 1962 Cuban crisis — experts
Even after decades of reducing their arsenals, the US and Russia still possess more than 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons, the experts write
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on US ambassador's resignation
The US politics did not make it possible to realize the potential of the bilateral ties, the ministry said
Read more
Georgia suffers losses due to decline in Russian tourism in July, says authority
Prior to a temporary ban on direct flights between Georgia and Russia that came into effect on July 8, the Georgian authorities had expected the tourist flow from Russia to double
Read more
Anti-aircraft gunners fire S-300 systems to strike enemy missiles in south Russia drills
The S-300 ‘Favorit’ is designated to defend large industrial and administrative facilities, military bases and command posts against enemy aerospace strikes
Read more
Press review: Russia uneasy over Turkey's anti-Kurd gamble and Kyrgyz tensions boil over
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 8
Read more
Over 20 Baltic Fleet’s warships involved in Russian Navy’s large-scale drills
The combat training events involve more than 4,000 personnel of the Baltic Fleet
Read more
Zelensky says he called Putin to discuss situation in Donbass
Four Ukrainian military were killed in the Donbass operation zone, which Kiev blames on militias of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
US Ambassador to Russia resigns — media
Jon Huntsman will step down on October 3, according to The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper
Read more
Russia to take deployment of US missile systems to Japan into account — senior diplomat
The diplomat implied the MK-41 launching systems that could be used for firing intermediate-range cruise missiles
Read more
Russian heavy strike drone Okhotnik makes first flight
The first flight lasted for over 20 minutes
Read more
Macron backs Zelensky’s idea on holding Normandy Four summit
Macron promised to contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to coordinate this initiative
Read more
China: US blames INF's demise on Russia to get free hand in ramping up arms development
China is concerned about US plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles to the Asia-Pacific region, according to the diplomat
Read more
Swedish section of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed in October — operator
Overall, more than 1,700 km of pipelines have been laid so far in accordance with existing permits in Germany, Sweden, Finland and Russia
Read more
Air regiment in west Russia to get Su-30SM multirole fighter jets in 2021
The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km
Read more
Washington and Riyadh agree to counter Iran's attempts to "destabilize" global oil market
Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran's oil in November 2018 after US President Donald Trump announced the decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal
Read more
China to refocus on Russian market due to trade escalation with US, says minister
China considers Russia a reliable supplier of any products, Maksim Oreshkin said
Read more
Explosions and fire hit ammunition depot in Siberia
One person was killed, according to a source. The Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed this information
Read more
No evidence proving S-400 systems pose threat to NATO, Erdogan says
He pointed out that Ankara had suggested establishing a joint Turkish-US commission to discuss Washington’s S-400 concerns
Read more
National Projects to spur investment in Russian economy in 2020, experts say
The Central Bank said earlier that the Russian economy has demonstrated growth rates below the regulator’s expectations since the beginning of the year
Read more
Russia to test next-generation stealth strategic bomber
The deliveries of the PAK DA multirole aircraft to Russia’s Aerospace Force are expected to begin in 2025-2030 after trials
Read more
Kyrgyz special forces storm house of ex-President Atambayev
Atambayev's supporters resist the security forces
Read more
Militants attack Syria’s Hmeymim air base, casualties reported
Several munitions exploded in the area of the air base, the SANA agency reported
Read more
Kyrgyz ex-President Atambayev detained, his entourage says
Ten people suffered injuries during the operation
Read more
Over 16,500 people leave their homes following ammo depot blasts in Krasnoyarsk Region
The depot explosions caused no serious damage, according to the region's governor
Read more
Russia, Iran to conduct naval drills this year, Iranian Navy commander says
The exact area where the exercises will take place is as yet unknown
Read more
London fears Russian ‘super quiet’ submarines operate unseen in British waters
According to The Telegraph, new Russian submarines allegedly pose a threat to British security by tracking Britain’s fleet, tapping undersea cables and eavesdropping on telecommunication systems
Read more
Press review: US Ambassador to Russia resigns and how the INF's demise affects China
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 7
Read more
Economic recession in Russia possible in 2019, say experts
Many economists have damped their outlooks for Russia’s economic growth since June 2019
Read more
US envoy asks for meeting with Russian presidential aide for third time, expert says
This time the foreign envoy has requested a meeting to be held in Moscow in late August
Read more
Countries with US missiles on their territory may become nuclear targets — Russian senator
Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said that "those who place missiles automatically and willingly become a nuclear target with several minutes of flight time"
Read more
Thousands of pieces of ammunition explode at military unit in Siberia
A source in the emergency services reported one fatality. The Defense Ministry denies it
Read more
Putin offers his condolences to Trump over tragedies in Texas and Ohio
Russian President has sent a message of condolences to US President Donald Trump
Read more
Russia’s top brass sets up heliport in Gulf of Finland
The heliport will be able to receive all types of transport and combat helicopters operational in Russia’s Western Military District
Read more
Putin urges Ukraine’s Zelensky to halt Donbass shelling
The Russian president lashed out at Kiev for causing civilian casualties
Read more
S-400 teams strike enemy high-speed missiles in Volga area drills
The teams detected and struck over 30 high-speed targets moving at a speed of about 1,000 m/s at various altitudes by making electronic launches
Read more
Abkhazian president commends relations with Russia
Raul Khadzhimba stressed that the Russian president knows the situation in Abkhazia, the history of relations with Georgia and has a favorable view of the Abkhazian people
Read more
Press review: Pentagon eyes arms buildup in Asia and Moscow wary of Normandy summit bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 5
Read more
US fails to prove Russia 'breached' INF, security chief says
Washington "needed a pretext for pulling out of the treaty" and they found it, Nikolai Patrushev said
Read more